The latest Opinionway poll for the upcoming French Presidential election sees Macron beating Le Pen in the run-off vote by 60% to 40%.

Key poll results:

• Le Pen to get 26% in 1st round, Macron 22%, Fillon 21%

• Fillon would beat Le Pen in run-off by 58% vs 42%, if Fillon made it through to the 2nd round