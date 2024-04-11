Lagarde speech: Can't assume Eurozone inflation will mirror US inflation

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged in April and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"We will get a lot more data by June."

"We are not dependent on the US Federal Reserve."

"We do not speculate on what other central banks may do."

"US and Eurozone inflation driven by different factors."

"Can't assume that Eurozone inflation will mirror US inflation."

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.