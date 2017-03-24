Labor market improvements have been slowing - Fed's Bullard

By Eren Sengezer

St.Louis Fed President Bullard gave a speech on the economy and monetary policy at the Economic Club of Memphis with key quotes found below (via Reuters):

  • Relatively low policy rate likely to remain appropriate
  • Surest path to faster growth is productivity growth, and fiscal policy could help
  • Fed can wait to see how fiscal policy evolves
  • Fed should be allowing balance sheet to shrink now
  • Unwise to forecast growth pickup in 2017
  • Labor market improvements have been slowing
  • Inflation has essentially returned to 2 pct, expected to remain there