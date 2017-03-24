Labor market improvements have been slowing - Fed's Bullard

St.Louis Fed President Bullard gave a speech on the economy and monetary policy at the Economic Club of Memphis with key quotes found below (via Reuters):

Relatively low policy rate likely to remain appropriate

Surest path to faster growth is productivity growth, and fiscal policy could help

Fed can wait to see how fiscal policy evolves

Fed should be allowing balance sheet to shrink now

Unwise to forecast growth pickup in 2017

Labor market improvements have been slowing

Inflation has essentially returned to 2 pct, expected to remain there