Labor market improvements have been slowing - Fed's Bullard

Labor market improvements have been slowing - Fed's BullardBy Eren Sengezer
St.Louis Fed President Bullard gave a speech on the economy and monetary policy at the Economic Club of Memphis with key quotes found below (via Reuters):
- Relatively low policy rate likely to remain appropriate
- Surest path to faster growth is productivity growth, and fiscal policy could help
- Fed can wait to see how fiscal policy evolves
- Fed should be allowing balance sheet to shrink now
- Unwise to forecast growth pickup in 2017
- Labor market improvements have been slowing
- Inflation has essentially returned to 2 pct, expected to remain there