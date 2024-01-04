Kiwi cycles on Thursday amidst pre-NFP market churn, NZD/USD circles 0.6250

- NZD/USD shuffles in place as investors jockey for position ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
- Early Thursday saw risk appetite take a step higher on China data beats.
- A surge in labor preview data is giving traders cause for pause.
The NZD/USD kicked into an early intraday peak of 0.6286 in the first half of Thursday’s trading, propped up by Chinese Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures beating expectations, but a surge in US labor and jobless claims sees investors pulling back to familiar midranges ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP labor print.
China’s Caixin Services PMI rebounded to 52.9 in December, hurdling over the forecast uptick from November’s 51.5 to 51.6. Coupled with China’s forecast beat in the Manufacturing component of the Caixin PMIs, Asia market session risk appetite was planted firmly in risk-on mode.
The US ADP Employment Change for December jumped unexpectedly to 164K, easily clearing the forecast 115K and hurdling over November’s 101K ADP jobs additions (revised slightly lower from 102K).
US Initial Jobless Claims also beat expectations, showing 202K new jobless benefits seekers for the week ended December 29 compared to the forecast 216K and dropping even further away from the previous week’s 220K (revised upwards slightly from 218K).
Friday’s US NFP is currently forecast to step down from November’s 199K to 170K in December, and December’s annualized Average Hourly Earnings growth is expected to tick down slightly from 4.0% to 3.9% MoM.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi’s up-and-down action on Thursday sent the pair towards the 0.6300 handle before markets reserved direction, dragging the NZD/USD back into the week’s bottom bids near 0.6220. The Kiwi continues to trade on the low side of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is declining into the 0.6300 price level and acting as a near-term technical ceiling.
A slim decline at Thursday’s close leaves the Kiwi closing down or flat for a sixth consecutive day, and the NZD/USD is still down nearly 3% from December’s peak bids at 0.6410. Looking further out, additional declines will be set for a technical challenge from the 50-day and 200-day SMAs confirming a bullish cross near 0.6100.
NZD/USD Hourly Chart
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6232
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6246
|Daily SMA50
|0.6097
|Daily SMA100
|0.6011
|Daily SMA200
|0.6093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6277
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6219
|Previous Weekly High
|0.641
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6189
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.