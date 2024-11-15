Although this morning's third quarter GDP figures came in a little better than analysts were expecting according to the Bloomberg survey, a closer look leaves something to be desired. The Japanese Yen (JPY) was hence unimpressed this morning, despite another attempt at verbal intervention from the Ministry of Finance, which warned against 'one-sided' movements in the exchange rate, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.
USD/JPY is likely to continue to be driven more by the USD
“The 0.9% quarter-on-quarter annualised increase was, as mentioned, slightly better than expected, but the previous quarter's growth was revised down, meaning that the overall growth trajectory appears weaker than previously thought. In addition, inventory accumulation appears to have made a small positive contribution to growth - a component that tends to balance out over time. The weakness came mainly from the external sector, where net exports made a significant negative contribution to growth.”
“Fixed capital formation was also down, while consumption supported growth. All in all, the GDP figures do not paint a picture of an economy gaining momentum or in danger of overheating, which would require a tightening of monetary policy. All eyes are therefore now on BoJ Governor Ueda's speech on Monday, one of the last opportunities before the blackout period to verbally prepare the markets for a possible rate hike in December.”
“I have long assumed that the BoJ will raise rates again in December, as it is unlikely to be any easier to find good reasons to do so next year. However, I now see a clear risk to this assumption. Political risk has not exactly diminished since the last BoJ meeting two weeks ago. A US trade war focused on China would not leave Japan unscathed, as it is an important trading partner of China. On the domestic front, it remains to be seen how the new minority government will handle its unfamiliar situation. If there is no rate hike in December, USD/JPY is likely to continue to be driven more by the USD side, which currently points to higher USD/JPY levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains in positive ground on Friday, as profit-taking hit the US Dollar ahead of the weekend. Still, Powell's hawkish shift and upbeat United States data keeps the Greenback on the bullish path.
GBP/USD pressured near weekly lows
GBP/USD failed to retain UK data-inspired gains and trades near its weekly low of 1.2629 heading into the weekend. The US Dollar resumes its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions against major rivals.
Gold stabilizes after bouncing off 100-day moving average
Gold trades little changed on Friday, holding steady in the $2,560s after making a slight recovery from the two-month lows reached on the previous day. A stronger US Dollar continues to put pressure on Gold since it is mainly priced and traded in the US currency.
Bitcoin to 100k or pullback to 78k?
Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.