The Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked rates by 25bp this morning, in line with market expectations and consensus. Markets are still assessing Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference as we write, but the reaction in the yen to the whole event signals a hawkish surprise, primarily related to the upward revision in headline and core CPI forecast projections, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
USD/JPY can be pushed into the 155.0 mark
“Policymakers now expect 2.4% inflation (up from 1.9%) in 2025 and the BoJ added that it will ‘continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation’, echoing the language used in the July statement. Some previous remarks by Ueda on potentially delaying the hike if markets proved too volatile following Trump’s inauguration have been clarified, with the statement highlighting that markets have been stable on the whole.”
“USD/JPY briefly traded below 155.0 this morning before paring back some losses as Ueda delivered a rather cautious tone at the press conference. He gave no indication about the timing for the rate hike or the pace of further tightening. Two-year JPY swap rates are up only modestly to 0.74%, signalling there is still room for a hawkish repricing down the line to help the yen.”
“We now expect two more hikes in May and October this year, which would help the yen counter the generalised dollar strength and keep some pressure on USD/JPY into the 155.0 mark.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs near 1.0500 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and rises toward 1.0500 in the European session on Friday. The upbeat PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone, which showed an expansion in the private sector's business activity in January, provide a boost to the Euro and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD extends daily rally toward 1.2450 on upbeat UK PMI prints
GBP/USD extends its weekly uptrend and trades at a two-week high near 1.2450 on Friday. The better-than-expected preliminary January PMI data from the UK helps Pound Sterling gather strength as market focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold price bulls take a breather near multi-month top amid positive risk tone
Gold price (XAU/USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase during the first half of the European session and oscillates in a range above the $2,770 area, near a multi-month top touched earlier this Friday.
Dogelon Mars pumps more than 85%, whales dump 128 billion coins and realize a profit
Dogelon Mars (ELON) price continues its rally on Friday after rallying more than 18% this week. On-chain data shows that ELON whale wallets realized profits during the recent surge. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation of the dog-theme meme coin, targeting double-digit gains ahead.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.