In light of advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by around 3.2K contracts. In the same line, volume extended the uptrend and increased by around 20.7K contracts.
USD/JPY a move above 112.00 is on the cards
USD/JPY saw its upside quickly accelerated in the last couple of sessions. The backdrop of rising open interest and volume favours extra retracements in the Japanese safe haven, thus opening the door for the pair’s move further north of the 112.00 mark in a more sustainable fashion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.08 amid coronavirus fears, ahead of critical eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, just above the 34-month lows as coronavirus fears dampen the market mood. EZ PMIs for February are set to decline on almost all measures.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, consolidating above the new 2020 lows it hit on Thursday. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.