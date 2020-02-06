JP Morgan Global PMI composite output index hit 10-month highs in January

The global economy has started 2020 on a stronger footing with output rising for the third straight month to its highest since March 2019.

JP Morgan's global PMI composite output index rose to a 10-month high of 52.2 in January from December's 51.6 reading. The gains in the PMI were not just confined to the Output Index, with trends in new orders, business sentiment and employment also firming, the official report showed.

However, the report does not necessarily paint a true picture of the current conditions, as the majority of the January PMI survey data was collected before the coronavirus outbreak.