Reuters report that Johnson & Johnson have paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a participant with an unexplained illness, is a development that can be attributed to risk-off flows in Tokyo supporting the greenback.

DXY 1-hour chart

Defensive moves have gained traction just before a STAT report noting that a J&J Covid-19 vaccine test had been paused.

In other moves, the USD/CNH shot higher amid renewed demand for the greenback, rising past yesterday's high.

Markets will look to today's PBoC fix and Chinese trade figures.