Jerome Powell Speech Preview: Fed Chair testifies in US Congress

- Jerome Powell testimony in the US Congress will be a top-tier market moving event.
- New clues on the Federal Reserve interest rate hike path are awaited.
- US Dollar, stock markets and other asset classes could see big swings on Fed Chair words.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will testify on March 7 in the US Congress, in front of the Senate Committe on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. The hearing, entitled as “The Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress”, will start at 15:00 GMT (10:00 US Eastern Standard Time), and it will have the full attention of all financial market players.
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chaiman, will deliver a key speech today in front of the US Senate
Jerome Powell is expected to address the main takeaways of the semi-annual Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report, published last Friday. In that report, the Fed mentioned that “ongoing increased in the fed funds rate target are necessary” and that “bringing inflation back to 2% likely requires a period of below-trend growth, and some softening of labor market conditions.”
Expect US representatives in the Senate to inquire Powell in a long Q&A session about the future path of interest rates and how will the Fed assess how much more monetary policy tightening is needed. Markets could see strong moves to the US Dollar, US Treasury bond yields, stock markets and all asset classes, including Gold price and all major currency pairs, during Powell’s testimony.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
"Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD edged lower in the European morning but managed to hold above 1.0650. The cautious market stance ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony on the monetary policy helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.2000 amid sour mood, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold declines toward $1,840 despite retreating US yields
Gold price stays on the back foot on Tuesday and edges lower toward $1,840. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains in negative territory below 3.95%, XAU/USD is finding it difficult to gather bullish momentum as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of Powell's testimony.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.