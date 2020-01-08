Japan’s Suga: Japan calls for nations involved to make utmost diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Mid-East tensions

With the US-Iran escalation, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said that he has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the Middle East.

Suga added that Japan calls for nations involved to make the utmost diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Middle East tensions.

No change in plan to deploy naval forces to the Middle East to secure shipping lane while taking necessary precautions, he said.

On reports that Japan PM Abe cancelled his Mid-East visit for this weekend, Suga said: “Will decide on PM Abe’s planned trip to Middle East while taking into account latest events”.