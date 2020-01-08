Iran: Will stop attacking if there is no response from the US, risk-recovery underway

The risk sentiment is seen recovering slightly, with the safe-havens and oil trimming gains probably on the latest reports quoting Iran, saying that they'll stop attacking if there is no response from the US.
Key Quotes (via US media):
if there is no retaliation from America for these latest attacks then Iran will stop attacking.
But if America attacks then their response will be crushing and widespread.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Heavy below 108.00 amid a potential US-Iran war
The buying interest in the yen remains unabated following Iran's retaliation on the US' killing of Quds Force leader Soleimani, as markets await US President Trump's address to the nation. USD/JPY remains heavy below 108.00 and risks further falls amid risk-off.
AUD/USD: On slippery grounds to three-week bottom amid increasing geopolitical risk
AUD/USD drops to the three-week low of 0.6850 during early Wednesday. Calls of further rate cuts from the RBA, mainly due to Aussie wildfires, made the AUD as the weakest G10 currency the previous day.
WTI jumps to 8.5-month high on Iranian retaliation
West Texas Intermediate oil jumped from $62.74 to $65.44 in the 60 minutes to 00:00 GMT and hit a fresh 8.5-month high of $65.65 thereafter on the back of escalating US-Iran tensions.
Gold refreshes multi-year top to cross $1600 amid calls of Iran attacks
Gold prices remain solid around $1,605, after a high of $1,605.65, during early Wednesday. The safe-haven recently benefited from the news from Iraq where the US facilities have been attacked by Iranian forces.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.