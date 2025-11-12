Japan’s PM Takaichi: Stresses on coordination with BoJ to achieve growth objectives
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said after the fiscal and economic policy council meeting during the day that members exchanged views on “package and growth strategy”.
Will closely coordinate with the BOJ to achieve economic growth.
Monetary policy needs to aligned with goals for the economy, stable prices.
Will ask Ueda for regular reports at council meetings.
The comments from Japan’s PM Takaichi were similar to somewhat she said earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, two new members of Japan Government's top economic panel stated that economic stimulus discussed during the meeting was larger than what announced previous year.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has already been under pressure the entire day, with the USD/JPY pair surging 0.5% to near 155.00.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|0.36%
|0.48%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|0.22%
|0.36%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|GBP
|-0.36%
|-0.22%
|0.14%
|-0.28%
|-0.41%
|-0.35%
|-0.47%
|JPY
|-0.48%
|-0.36%
|-0.14%
|-0.41%
|-0.53%
|-0.48%
|-0.60%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.06%
|0.28%
|0.41%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.41%
|0.53%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|0.35%
|0.48%
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.25%
|0.47%
|0.60%
|0.19%
|0.08%
|0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
