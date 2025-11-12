Japan’s PM Takaichi: Stresses on coordination with BoJ to achieve growth objectives

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said after the fiscal and economic policy council meeting during the day that members exchanged views on “package and growth strategy”.

Additional comments

Will closely coordinate with the BOJ to achieve economic growth.



Monetary policy needs to aligned with goals for the economy, stable prices.



Will ask Ueda for regular reports at council meetings.

The comments from Japan’s PM Takaichi were similar to somewhat she said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, two new members of Japan Government's top economic panel stated that economic stimulus discussed during the meeting was larger than what announced previous year.

Market reaction

The Japanese Yen (JPY) has already been under pressure the entire day, with the USD/JPY pair surging 0.5% to near 155.00.