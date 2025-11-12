Japan's Takaichi: We cannot say that Japan has emerged from deflation

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday that we cannot say that Japan has emerged from deflation. Takaichi further stated that she hopes for Bank of Japan (BOJ) to conduct policy so that Japan sees sustainable achievement of price target.

Key quotes

Recent inflation driven by food prices, could hurt the economy.

Will work closely with BOJ to ensure Japan sees inflation driven by wages.

With the wrong policies, there is a risk Japan can slide back into deflation.

And that will then hurt consumption, wage growth, and capex.

The government's job is to create an environment where firms can continues with strong wage hikes.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.30% on the day at 154.60.