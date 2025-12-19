USD/CAD remains range-bound amid mixed US data and softer Canadian Retail Sales

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as a rebound in the Greenback keeps USD/CAD confined within its week-old range. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3784, recovering slightly after dipping to an intraday low near 1.3755.

The US Dollar holds firm despite a mixed batch of US economic data released earlier in the day. Existing Home Sales rose by 0.5% MoM in November, slowing from October’s 1.5% increase.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s final December survey showed a modest easing in sentiment. The Consumer Expectations Index was revised down to 54.6 from the preliminary estimate of 55.0, coming in below the market forecast of 55.0. The headline Consumer Sentiment Index was finalised at 52.9, slightly below both the earlier estimate of 53.4 and the forecast of 53.3.

On the inflation front, the University of Michigan’s final December survey showed a modest uptick in short-term inflation expectations. One-year consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.2%, above both the preliminary estimate and the market forecast of 4.1%. Longer-term inflation expectations, however, were unchanged, with the five-year outlook holding steady at 3.2%, in line with both the earlier estimate and market expectations.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 98.70, its highest level since December 11, extending its rebound after briefly dipping below 98.00 to its weakest level in over two months. The index is on track to post its first weekly gain in three weeks.

On the Canadian side, domestic data offered little support to the Loonie. Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell by 0.2% MoM in October, missing market expectations for a flat reading and reversing September’s sharp 0.9% decline.

Core Retail Sales, which exclude autos, fell by 0.6% MoM in October, coming in weaker than the market forecast of a 0.2% increase and reversing September’s modest 0.1% gain.

Beyond the data, diverging monetary policy outlooks between the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve continue to provide underlying support to the Loonie, potentially limiting upside in USD/CAD. Expectations for further monetary policy easing by the Fed next year may cap US Dollar gains, even as short-term rebounds persist.

Speaking in a CNBC interview, New York Fed President John Williams said policy remains mildly restrictive and still has room to move toward neutral, which he sees as slightly below 1% in real terms. Williams added that he sees no urgency to change the current policy stance and noted that recent data have not altered his broader outlook.