Japan’s Nishimura: No comment until final trade agreement signed with the US

When asked whether negotiations on auto tariffs will continue, Japanese new Economy Minister Nishimura said that he doesn’t want to comment until final trade agreement signed with the US, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi noted, via Jiji, he wants to confirm in writing that the US will refrain from added tariffs on Japan car exports. He added that he would like to discuss the issue of section 232 of the trade expansion act in the finishing stage of Japan-US trade talks.

Japanese Finance Minister Aso said the currency provision won't be included in Japan-US trade deal.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seen defending the 108 handle, off the seven-week peaks, in the wake of souring risk appetite.