Japan’s Aso: Currency provision won't be included in Japan-US trade deal

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, courtesy Reuters.

Aso said that the currency provision won't be included in Japan-US trade deal.

This comes after White House reported the overnight comments from the US President Trump, as he said that the US has reached an initial trade agreement regarding tariff barriers with Japan.

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating the upside on the 108 handle, ignoring the above Yen-bearish headlines amid mixed Asian equities and negative Treasury yields.