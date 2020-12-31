Japan’s Nishimura: May consider state of emergency on virus rate

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday, Japan may consider a state of emergency on virus rate.

During the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update, the Kyodo news said, “The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 944 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the second-highest daily tally on record and prompting Gov. Yuriko Koike to warn that the capital is facing "a third wave" of infections of an ‘unprecedented magnitude.’”

“Across Japan, virus cases have been increasing in December, and a total of 3,852 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the second-highest level on record,” the news added further.

USD/JPY stays depressed…

USD/JPY fails to cheer the broad US dollar weakness amid the covid woes at home. The quote remains on the back foot around 103.15 by press time of Thursday’s Asian session.

