Coronavirus update: UK virus strain found in California, second-stage vaccinations to be delayed in Britain

Early Thursday morning in Asia, The Guardian came out with the news suggesting the British medical officers’ push for first-doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) considering a surge in the death doll. The same pushed back the second jab by up to 12 weeks, per the news.

Elsewhere, NBC quotes California Governor Gavin Newsom while citing the second US case of the covid variant found in the UK.

As per the latest covid updates, Britain has over 50,000 cases to tease the record high marked earlier in the week whereas the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports Total novel coronavirus cases of 19,432,125 as of December 30 versus 19,232,843 the previous day. The report also mentioned the death toll as 337,419 against 334,029 during the stated period.

FX implications

Considering the market’s attention towards the US covid aid package and the UK’s approval of Oxford-AtraZeneca backed vaccine, the news failed to heavy the sentiment despite stopping the bulls from further dominance. That said, Wall Street benchmarks flashed mild gains at the close of Wednesday’s trading while AUD/USD remains positive near a 32-month high by press time.

Read: AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.7700 ahead of China PMI