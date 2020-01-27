Japan’s Nishimura: Japanese economy is continuing its gradual recovery

Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura was out on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that the Japanese economy is continuing its gradual recovery.

Markets, however, have ignored the above comments, as the sentiment remains heavily driven by the China Coronavirus outbreak and its mounting concerns over the global economy, as it continues to spread and take an ugly shape.

The safe-haven yen and gold are seeing strong demand while the Asian stocks are in a sea of red while FTSE China A50 futures drop over 5%.