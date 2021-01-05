Japan’s Kato: Working towards making decision on state of emergency on Thursday

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, the government is working towards making a decision on announcing a state of emergency this Thursday.
“Focus will be on lowering transmission risks at dining, drinking establishments.”
“Has strong concerns on the latest Iran announcement.”
Japan’s senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker Seko said that the state of emergency period should be set for one month, adding that it could be extended later if necessary.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the state of the emergency decision will be made on Thursday, January 7, Jiji news reported.
It's worth noting that the government has begun considering suspending new entries of foreign nationals under business travel agreements with 11 countries and regions, including China and South Korea, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, as cited by the Nikkei Asian Review.
On Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported that the Japanese government is mulling plans to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area from January 9 for about a month.
Market reaction
USD/JPY holds the lower ground, testing the 103-support area amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
The greenback lost ground amid a return of risk appetite on coronavirus vaccine optimism.
