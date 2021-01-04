Japan considering state of emergency for Tokyo area from Jan 9 for about one month - Kyodo

According to the Japanese news outlet, Kyodo news agency, the country’s government is mulling plans to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area from January 9 for about a month to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus infections.

Tokyo area prefectures are asking residents to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings after 8 PM, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Meanwhile, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the government is not thinking now of asking schools to close under any state of emergency.

He added that Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures are making arrangements to ask restaurants to close by 8:00 PM.

