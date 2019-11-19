Japan’s Aso: Tax revenue for FY19 may be smaller than expected

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that tax revenue for FY19 may be smaller than expected and below JPY 62 tln.

Aso said that he is not sure on how to fill shortfall in tax revenues, when asked of possibility of issuing more deficit-covering bonds.

Earlier today, while speaking in the parliament, he said that the government wants to decide size of economic measures based on macro conditions, typhoon damage.