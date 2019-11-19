Japan Economic Minister: Doing everything possible to pass the trade bill in the current Diet

Japan's Economic Minister has crossed the wires, who has said that they are doing everything possible to pass the trade bill in the current Diet.
Additional comment:
Want to decide size of economic measures based on macro conditions, typhoon damage.
FX implications:
The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States earlier this year was announced by Japane to be expected to boost Japan’s economy by about 0.8%, a much-needed increment which would likely increase the value of the Yen which otherwise trades as a proxy to market risk appetite. The US and Japan are seeking to put the trade pact, which was signed last week, into force on Jan. 1, a deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher US car duties.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY testing lows near mid-108s on waning risk appetite
USD/JPY trades weaker near 108.50 so far this Tuesday's Asian trading, with the risk sentiment dampened by renewed US-China trade pessimism. The spot tracks the losses in the Japanese equities and S&P 500 futures.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.