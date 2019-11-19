Japan Economic Minister: Doing everything possible to pass the trade bill in the current Diet

Japan's Economic Minister has crossed the wires, who has said that they are doing everything possible to pass the trade bill in the current Diet.

Additional comment:

Want to decide size of economic measures based on macro conditions, typhoon damage.

FX implications:

The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States earlier this year was announced by Japane to be expected to boost Japan’s economy by about 0.8%, a much-needed increment which would likely increase the value of the Yen which otherwise trades as a proxy to market risk appetite. The US and Japan are seeking to put the trade pact, which was signed last week, into force on Jan. 1, a deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher US car duties.