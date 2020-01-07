Japan’s Aso: Fundamentals that support domestic demand remains solid

There was no change to the view that the economy remains in moderate recovery, despite rising pressure from a global slowdown, said the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It's true that manufacturers are mainly being affected by the global slowdown.

But fundamentals that support domestic demand remains solid.

Do not expect a repeat of deep declines in demand as happened during the previous sales tax hike in 2014.

Japan's economic fundamentals have not changed in response to the conflict between Iran and the US.