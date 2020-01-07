USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Signals further recovery towards 108.88/93 confluence

- USD/JPY remains on the front foot after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line.
- 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar.
- Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.
USD/JPY takes the bids to 108.50 amid the initial trading session on Tuesday. The pair holds onto its recovery gains after breaking short-term falling resistance line (now support).
In doing so, buyers are now looking towards a confluence of 100 and 200-bar EMA as well as high marked on Thursday, around 108.88/93.
Should buyers manage to conquer 108.93, 109.20 and 109.80 are likely next levels to watch during further upside.
Meanwhile, pair’s break below resistance-turned-support, at 108.30, can drag it back to the recent low of 107.77.
Assuming the quote’s weakness below 107.77, the Bears can target 107.00 and October month low near 106.50.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.48
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.09
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|108.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.51
|Previous Daily Low
|107.77
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.84
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.44
