Japan's Abe hopes promises on jobs, defense will temper Trump's tone on trade - RTRS

Japanese PM Abe is set to meet the US President Trump for a summit in Washington on Friday, with the Japanese officials have been promised by security assurances from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Yukio Okamoto, a former Japanese diplomat with ties to the government, noted, "What we want to know is Mr. Trump's attitude towards China. If it becomes only an economic one, then a deal might be made at some point without the consideration of security issues in the region."

Another Japanese official said, "I don't think Mr. Abe will say 'no' to the bilateral option but I don't think he will say it is a good idea, either."

The Japanese official concluded, "We have no choice but to ride with the United States, whoever the president is."