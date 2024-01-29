Japanese Yen traders seem non-committed ahead of this week's critical FOMC policy meeting

- The Japanese Yen is undermined by the weaker Tokyo Core CPI released on Friday.
- The USD holds steady just below the monthly peak and lends support to USD/JPY.
- Traders, however, seem reluctant amid the uncertainty over the Fed’s rate cut path.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the defensive against its American counterpart at the start of a new week and languishes near a two-month low touched on January 19. Data released on Friday showed that inflation in Tokyo – Japan's capital city – fell below the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% target for the first time in nearly two years and continues to undermine the domestic currency. This, along with the underlying bullish tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD), assists the USD/JPY pair to hold above the 148.00 mark during the Asian session.
Meanwhile, the BoJ last week signalled that it was becoming more convinced to durably achieve the 2% inflation target and lifted bets that a rate hike could happen within months. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets should help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY. Furthermore, the USD bulls might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday amid the uncertainty over the timing of the first rate cut. This, in turn, might cap any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen struggles to gain traction amid mixed fundamental cues
- A further decline in the Tokyo CPI raised doubts that the Bank of Japan will phase out negative interest rates anytime soon and is seen undermining the Japanese Yen.
- The US Dollar stands tall near its highest level since December 13 touched last week and turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
- Traders, however, seem reluctant and might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
- Data released on Friday showed that inflation rose modestly in December and reaffirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by the middle of 2024.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index held steady at 2.6% on a yearly basis in December.
- The annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, decelerated more than expected, to 2.9% from 3.2% in November.
- Other details showed that Personal Spending rose 0.7% in December while Personal Income grew 0.3%, pointing to strong demand from US consumers.
- This comes on the back of the upbeat US Q4 GDP print and suggests that the economy is still running hot despite tightening financial conditions.
- Growing disinflationary pressures and progress towards the Fed's 2% target take further tightening off the table, keeping the USD bulls on the defensive.
- The current market pricing indicates an even chance of easing at the March FOMC meeting and a roughly 90% probability of an interest rate cut in May.
- Investors this week will also confront the release of important US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY bulls need to make it through the 148.80 hurdle to seize control
From a technical perspective, last week's failure to find bearish acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the subsequent move-up support prospects for additional gains. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, validating the bullish outlook for the USD/JPY pair. Bulls, however, might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the multi-week top, around the 148.80 region, before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 149.30-149.35 intermediate hurdle en route to the 150.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, around the 147.55 region, is likely to act to protect the immediate downside. Any further slide is likely to attract some buyers near the 147.00 round figure, which should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 146.45 area or last week's swing low. A convincing break below the latter might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and drag spot prices to the 146.10-146.00 horizontal support. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 145.30-145.25 area before the pair eventually drops to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|0.01%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|0.24%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.20%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|0.24%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its recent losses amidst an escalated tension in Middle East
The AUD/USD trades higher around 0.6580 on Monday, recovering its recent losses in the previous session. The pair advances despite a stronger US Dollar amid heightened geopolitical tensions.
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0850, German GDP data eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades weaker around 1.0847, during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The downtick of the major pair is supported by renewed US Dollar demand amid rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
Gold drifts higher to $2,020 amid Middle East tension
Gold price snaps the two-week losing streak, trading near $2,025 during the early Asian session on Monday. The escalating tension in the Middle East boosts the safe-haven demand, which lifts the yellow metal. Traders will closely monitor the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
Google policy update likely to favor Bitcoin ETFs
Following the landmark approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded finds (ETFs) on January 10, BTC is now available on Wall Street, available for purchase by investors looking to trade shares in trusts that hold large pools of digital currency.
War drums beat at the Asia open
In what is anticipated to be an exceedingly hectic macro meets mega-cap tech period for markets, the last thing investors needed to deal with was another significant Middle East Flash Point. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to escalate into a more significant regional and international crisis.