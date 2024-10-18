Japanese Yen strengthens against USD amid fresh verbal intervention from authorities

- The Japanese Yen attracts some buyers after verbal intervention from government authorities.
- Signs of easing inflation in Japan raise doubts about additional BoJ interest rate hikes this year.
- Bets for smaller rate cuts by the Fed underpin the USD and should lend support to the USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against its American counterpart during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to its lowest level since early August touched the previous day. The JPY strengthened a bit in reaction to verbal intervention from Japanese authorities and stronger domestic inflation data, which provides the Bank of Japan (BoJ) room to raise interest rates.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoJ will forgo raising interest rates again this year amid uncertainty over the new political leadership's preference for the monetary policy and ahead of the general election on October 27. This, along with a positive risk tone, should keep a lid on any meaningful JPY appreciation on the back of the underlying strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen strengthens amid intervention fears, BoJ rate hike uncertainty to cap gains
- Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, or the top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura noted this Friday that the recent moves in the Japanese Yen are somewhat rapid and one-sided and that excess volatility in the FX market is undesirable.
- Moreover, a spokesman for the Japanese government said that it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals and that authorities are closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency, including speculative moves.
- Government data released earlier today showed that Japan's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to the 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) rate in September and the Core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food items, eased from a 10-month high.
- Against the backdrop of a surprise opposition to further rate hikes from Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, signs of easing inflationary pressures raise doubts over just how much headroom the Bank of Japan will have to keep raising interest rates.
- The markets, meanwhile, reacted little to the Chinese macro data, which showed that the economy expanded by 0.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and the annual growth rate stood at 4.6%, while Retail Sales and Industrial Production surpassed estimates.
- Thursday upbeat US data suggested that the economy remains on solid footing and reaffirmed bets for a less aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar.
- The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since early August and should act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution before positioning for deeper losses.
- Moving ahead, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – and Fed Governor Christopher Waller's scheduled speech later during the North American session might produce short-term trading opportunities heading into the weekend.
Technical Outlook: USD/JPY downside potential seems limited, setup supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout above the 150.00 psychological mark, or the top boundary of a three-day-old range held since the beginning of the week, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside.
Hence, any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to find decent support near the 149.20 area. This is closely followed by the 149.00 round figure, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the corrective fall to the 148.60-148.55 region en route to the 148.00 mark and last week's swing low, around the 147.35-147.30 zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders.
On the flip side, momentum above the overnight swing high, around the 150.30 area, could extend further towards the August monthly swing high, around the 150.85-150.90 region. Some follow-through buying beyond the 151.00 mark will reinforce the positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair and pave the way for a further near-term appreciation towards the 152.00 neighborhood.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
