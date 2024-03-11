Japanese Yen stands tall near one-month top against USD on hawkish BoJ talks

Share:

The Japanese Yen continues to draw support from expectations for a hawkish BoJ pivot.

Bets for a June Fed rate cut undermine the USD and further exert pressure on USD/JPY.

An upward revision of Japan’s Q4 GDP print contributes to the offered tone on Monday.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) rallied to the highest level since early February against its American counterpart on Friday amid bets for an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance. Moreover, investors seem convinced that another substantial pay hike in Japan will fuel demand-driven inflationary pressure and allow the BoJ to end the negative interest rates as early as the March 18-19 meeting. This, along with an upward revision of Japan's fourth-quarter GDP print, underpins the JPY and keeps the USD/JPY pair depressed through the Asian session on Monday.

Meanwhile, the US employment report for February reaffirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates in June and continues to weigh on the US Dollar (USD). This turns out to be another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair for the sixth straight day and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. The market focus now shifts to the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY continues to show hows some resilience below 38.2% Fibo. level, remains vulnerable to sliding further

From a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. This comes on top of the recent repeated failures ahead of the 152.00 mark, which constituted the formation of a double-top pattern on the daily chart. Moreover, oscillators on the said chart are holding deep in the negative territory and validate the bearish outlook for the USD/JPY pair. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for acceptance below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-February rally before positioning for further losses. Some follow-through selling below the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 146.30-146.25 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag spot prices below the 146.00 round figure, towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 145.60 zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt beyond the 147.00 round figure is more likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 100-day SMA support breakpoint, now turned resistance near mid-147.00s. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/JPY pair beyond the 148.00 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 148.65-148.70 region. The momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the 149.00 round figure en route to the 149.25 horizontal support-turned-resistance.

Japanese Yen price today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.01% 0.01% -0.03% 0.15% 0.14% 0.09% -0.01% EUR -0.01% -0.02% -0.05% 0.14% 0.12% 0.06% -0.02% GBP 0.00% 0.01% -0.03% 0.14% 0.15% 0.10% 0.00% CAD 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% 0.18% 0.15% 0.10% 0.02% AUD -0.15% -0.14% -0.14% -0.19% -0.01% -0.06% -0.16% JPY -0.12% -0.14% 0.11% -0.19% 0.03% -0.04% -0.14% NZD -0.09% -0.06% -0.09% -0.13% 0.06% 0.05% -0.11% CHF 0.03% 0.04% 0.02% -0.01% 0.18% 0.13% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).