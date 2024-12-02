Japanese Yen retreats sharply against USD from a multi-week high touched on Friday

- The Japanese Yen weakens against the USD and is weighed down by a combination of factors.
- Rebounding US bond yields and a positive risk tone drive flows away from the safe-haven JPY.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand contributes to USD/JPY’s move back above mid-150.00s.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) drifts lower against its American counterpart at the start of a critical week and reverses a part of Friday's strong move up to the highest level since October 21. The US Treasury bond yields regain positive traction in reaction to US President-elect Donald Trump's threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS nations. This, in turn, helps revive the US Dollar (USD) demand and turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the lower-yielding JPY.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone around the equity markets further undermines demand for the safe-haven JPY. That said, persistent geopolitical tensions and rising bets for another interest rate cut by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in December should limit deeper JPY losses. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for this week's important US macro releases, starting with the ISM Manufacturing PMI later this Monday.
Japanese Yen attracts fresh sellers as rising US bond yields revive USD demand; BoJ rate hike bets could limit losses
- US President-elect Donald Trump threatened a 100% tariff on the so-called 'BRICS' nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – if they replace the US Dollar with another currency for international transactions.
- This comes on top of Trump's pledge to impose big tariffs against America’s three biggest trading partners – Mexico, Canada and China – and adds to market concerns about the second wave of a global trade war.
- Investors now seem convinced that Trump's tariff plans and expansionary policy could push consumer prices higher, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to stop cutting interest rates or possibly raise them again.
- The prospects for a less dovish Fed trigger a fresh leg up in the US bond yields, which assists the USD to recover from a near three-week low and is seen driving flows away from the lower-yielding Japanese Yen.
- Friday's stronger consumer inflation figures from Tokyo, Japan's capital, signaled that the underlying inflation is gaining momentum and backed the case for another rate hike by the Bank of Japan in December.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Saturday that the next interest rate hikes are nearing in the sense that economic data are on track, though he would like to see what kind of momentum the fiscal 2025 Shunto creates.
- Japan's Ministry of Finance reported this Monday that Capital Spending rose 8.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, signaling that strong domestic demand was underpinning the fragile economic recovery.
- Russian and Syrian jets have carried out a series of air strikes on Syrian rebels led by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, who took over most of Aleppo in a shock offensive on Saturday and also entered the city of Hama.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is willing to give up occupied Ukrainian territory to Russia, albeit with some conditions, in order to reach a ceasefire agreement and achieve peace.
- China’s official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 50.3 in November from 50.2, while the NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI eased to 50.0 during the reported month from October’s 50.2.
- China's Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 51.5 in November after recording 50.3 in October amid hopes that the government will introduce more stimulus to bolster domestic demand.
- Investors now look to this week's important US macro releases, including the closely watched US monthly employment details (NFP) report, for cues about the Fed's future rate-cut path and some meaningful impetus.
USD/JPY might struggle to capitalize on the positive move and remain capped near the 200-day SMA pivotal resistance
From a technical perspective, any further move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 151.00 round-figure mark amid negative oscillators on the daily chart. A sustained strength beyond, however, could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 151.65 intermediate hurdle en route to the 152.00 mark. The latter represents the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a key pivotal point. Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent corrective pullback from a multi-month top has run its course and shift the near-term bias back in favor of bullish traders.
On the flip side, the 150.00 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of Friday's swing low, around the 149.45 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the USD/JPY pair further towards the 149.00 round figure en route to the next relevant support 147.60-147.55 support and the 148.00 mark (50% retracement level of the September-November rally).
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured near 0.6500 as Trump tariffs threat outweighs upbeat data
AUD/USD stays under pressure near 0.6500 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains weighed down by a flight to safety in the US Dollar amid US President-elect Trump's fresh tariffs threat on BRICS, which offset better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
USD/JPY retakes 150.50 on trade war fears-led US Dollar rebound
USD/JPY stages a goodish recovery from over a one-month low to test 150.50 in Monday Asian session. The pair rebounds amid a pickup in the USD demand. Trump's tariff threats and geopolitical risks benefit the safe-haven US Dollar while the Japanese Yen struggles amid BoJ's rate hike uncertainty.
Gold slips after Trump tariffs threat on BRICS lifts US Dollar
Gold price is back in the red for the first time in five trading days early Monday, looking to extend the previous week’s decline. Resurgent demand for the US Dollar across the board as a safe-haven asset, trumping Gold price as a traditional safety bet at the start of the US Nonfarm Payrolls week.
Week ahead: Traders lock gaze on NFP after Thanksgiving holiday
Will the NFP data corroborate bets of a Fed pause? Loonie traders await employment numbers as well. Australia’s GDP to verify whether bets of May RBA cut are realistic. Euro could take directions from ECB President Lagarde.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.