Japanese Yen recovers further against USD, upside potential seems limited

- The Japanese Yen attracts some follow-through buying amid fears of a government intervention.
- The uncertainty over the BoJ’s rate-hike plans and the upbeat mood could cap the safe-haven JPY.
- Bets for a less aggressive Fed easing may underpin the USD and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note against its American counterpart and looks to build on Friday's modest recovery from the vicinity of the lowest level since early August. The JPY draws some support from the recent verbal intervention from Japanese authorities, though the uncertainty over the timing and pace of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should cap any meaningful appreciating move.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned on Friday about the still high uncertainty surrounding the country's recovery prospects and stressed the need to keep a close eye out for the impact of market volatility on the economy. This comes on top of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's surprise opposition to additional rate hikes and suggests that the BoJ will not rush to tighten its policy further ahead of the general election in Japan on October 27.
This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, should cap the safe-haven JPY. Meanwhile, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with modest interest rate cuts over the next year keep the US Treasury bond yields elevated and limit the US Dollar (USD) corrective decline from over a two-month high. This could further undermine the low-yielding JPY and support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen draws support from intervention fears, BoJ uncertainty is likely to cap gains
- Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, warned against speculative trading and said on Friday that authorities are watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency.
- Adding to this, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki noted that it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals.
- The comments fueled speculations about a possible government intervention to prop up the domestic currency and underpin the Japanese Yen at the start of a new week.
- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday that the economy was recovering moderately and the underlying inflation is likely to gradually accelerate to the 2% target.
- Ueda added that the central bank must focus on the economic impact of unstable markets and risks from overseas, suggesting the BoJ was in no rush to raise interest rates further.
- Investors cheered the launch of two funding schemes by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) aimed at supporting the development of capital markets, lifting global equity markets.
- The Israeli army launched a series of air strikes across Lebanon and also intensified attacks across Gaza, raising the risk of a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds above the 4% mark amid bets for a regular 25 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November.
- The US Dollar stalls its corrective pullback from the highest level touched since early August last Thursday, which, in turn, might act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Outlook: USD/JPY could accelerate the corrective decline once the 148.85 horizontal support is broken
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and warrant caution before placing aggressive bearish bets. That said, weakness below the 149.00 mark and the 148.85 horizontal support could drag the USD/JPY pair further towards the 148.20 region. This is closely followed by the 148.00 round figure, below which the corrective decline could extend further towards the 147.35-147.30 area en route to sub-147.00 levels. That said,
On the flip side, the 149.70-149.75 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 150.00 psychological mark and the 150.30 area, or the monthly peak touched last week. A sustained strength beyond should pave the way for a move towards the August swing high, around the 150.85-150.90 zone. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 152.00 before targeting the next relevant hurdle near the 152.70-152.75 area.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6700 after China's rate cut and RBA's Hauser
AUD/USD extends recovery gains above 0.6700 in the Asian session on Monday. The PBOC's bigger-than-expected cut to the mortgage lending rates, RBA Hauser's prudent remarks and a softer US Dollar support the pair ahead of Fedspeak.
USD/JPY drops to test 149.00 amid weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure and tests 149.00 in Monday's Asian trading. The renewed US Dollar weakness and a slightly cautious risk sentiment amid fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon weigh down on the pair. The focus now remains on the Fedspeak.
Gold sits at record high near $2,725
Gold price holds its upside to near $2,725 in the Asian session on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding tensions in the Middle East and the US presidential election boosts the safe haven flows, keeping it close to fresh record highs.
Week ahead: BoC to speed up rate cuts. Flash PMIs eyed for growth clues
Bank of Canada meets; may opt for bigger 50-bps cut. October flash PMIs to set the mood amid some growth concerns. A relatively quiet week otherwise, with mostly second-tier releases.
Canada debates whether to supersize rate cuts
A fourth consecutive Bank of Canada rate cut is expected, but the market senses it will accelerate the move towards neutral policy rates with a 50bp step change. Inflation is finally below target and unemployment is trending higher, but the economy is still growing.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.