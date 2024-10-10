Japanese Yen languishes near two-month low against USD, US CPI report awaited

- The Japanese Yen dropped to a two-month low against the USD on Wednesday amid the BoJ uncertainty.
- Rising bets for a regular 25 bps Fed rate cut move in November offer support to the USD and USD/JPY.
- The JPY bulls seem unimpressed by Japan’s PPI print as the focus remains glued to the US CPI report.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened across the board on Wednesday amid the uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) plans for additional interest rate hikes. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse undermined demand for the safe-haven JPY, which, along with a fresh wave of the US Dollar (USD) buying, pushed the USD/JPY pair to the 149.35 region, or its highest level since mid-August.
Meanwhile, data published earlier this Thursday showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in Japan remained unchanged in September and the yearly rate rose more than anticipated during the reported month. This, in turn, offers support to the JPY and caps the USD/JPY pair. Furthermore, traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen seems vulnerable amid fading hopes for more BoJ rate hikes, bullish USD
- Data published on Tuesday showed that Japan’s real wages fell in August after two months of gains and a decline in household spending, raising doubts about the strength of private consumption and a sustained economic recovery.
- This comes on top of blunt comments on monetary policy by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and fuels uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's rate hike plans, which weighed on the Japanese Yen and pushed the USD/JPY pair higher.
- The US Dollar shot to its highest level since August 16 after minutes from the September FOMC meeting revealed that a majority supported the 50 basis point rate cut as the committee was confident of inflation moving toward the 2% goal.
- Some participants, however, indicated that they would have preferred only a 25 bps rate reduction, citing that inflation was still somewhat elevated while economic growth remained solid and unemployment remained low.
- Furthermore, there was a broader agreement that the outsized rate cut would not lock the Federal Reserve into any specific pace for future interest rate cuts and should not be seen as a sign of a more negative economic outlook.
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan argued on Wednesday that she favored smaller reductions going forward as there were still real upside risks to inflation and pointed to meaningful uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook.
- Separately, Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed that policy is not on a pre-set path and will remain carefully data-dependent and added that it will be important to preserve the currently healthy labor market conditions.
- Furthermore, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that the size of the September rate cut does not say anything about the size of the next cuts and that one or two more rate cuts this year are likely if the economy evolves as she expects.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, market participants are now pricing in a greater chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 bps in November and over a 20% probability that it will keep interest rates on hold.
- The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond rose to its highest yield since August 19, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, to its highest level since July 31.
- A BoJ report showed on Thursday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in Japan remained unchanged in September against a 0.3% decline anticipated, while the yearly rate unexpectedly inched up from 2.6% in August to 2.8%.
- Investors now await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due later today, which, along with the US Producer Price Index on Friday, might influence market expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path and drive the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Outlook: USD/JPY seems poised to appreciate further, bulls might aim to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-September downfall and the 149.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are away from being in the overbought territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, a further appreciation towards the 150.00 psychological mark en route to the 50% retracement level, around the 150.75-150.80 region, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 149.00 mark now seems to attract some buyers near the 148.70-148.65 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair near the 148.00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices to the 147.35 intermediate support en route to the 147.00 mark and the 146.50 area.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a bounce above 0.6700 on China's stimulus optimism
AUD/USD attempts a modest bounce above 0.6700 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair cheers a risk-on market profile, induced by hopes of China's fiscal stimulus package and efforts to boost local equity markets. A broad US Dollar also aids the Aussie's uptick ahead of key US CPI data.
USD/JPY holds pullback from two-month highs, defends 149.00
USD/JPY defends 149.00, stalling its retracement from the highest level since mid-August at 149.36. The BoJ rate hikes uncertainty and a generally positive risk tone cap gains for the safe-haven Japanese Yen while traders look to the US CPI data for fresh impetus.
Gold’s fate hinges on US CPI after key 21-day SMA gives way
Gold price is nursing losses above $2,600 early Thursday after falling for the sixth straight day on Wednesday. The bright metal sits at its lowest level in three weeks in the run-up to the all-important US Consumer Price Index data release due later this Thursday.
US government charges notable crypto companies, individuals for market manipulation and fraud
The US government took legal action against three crypto firms and 15 individuals on Wednesday for market manipulation and fraud, including artificially inflating cryptocurrency prices to make profits.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.