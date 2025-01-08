Japanese Yen extends its consolidative price move against USD ahead of FOMC Minutes

- The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ rate-hike uncertainty.
- The widening US-Japan yield differential further weighs on the lower-yielding JPY.
- The Fed’s hawkish stance acts as a tailwind for the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) consolidates against its American counterpart heading into the European session on Wednesday and remains close to a multi-month low touched the previous day. Doubts over the likely timing when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates again, along with the recent widening of the US-Japan rate differential, turn out to be key factors that continue to undermine the lower-yielding JPY.
However, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene in the market to prop up the domestic currency and geopolitical risk hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the safe-haven JPY. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction as bulls opt to wait for the FOMC meeting Minutes. This further contributes to keeping a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen traders remains on the sidelines ahead of FOMC Minutes
- Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato was out with some verbal intervention on Tuesday and said that the government will take appropriate action against excessive FX moves, including those driven by speculators.
- The Bank of Japan has kept markets guessing on how soon it could hike interest rates again, which continued to undermine the Japanese Yen and lifted the USD/JPY pair to a near six-month high on Tuesday.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the central bank will raise interest rates further if the economy continues to improve, though the timing depends on economic, price and financial developments.
- Some investors are betting on the possibility of a BoJ rate hike at the January 23-24 meeting amid the broadening inflationary pressures in Japan, while others see a stronger chance of a move in March or beyond.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) rose to its highest level since July 2011, though it failed to provide any respite to the JPY bulls amid the widening US-Japan yield differential.
- The US Treasury yields extended the recent uptrend after data released on Tuesday pointed to a resilient economy, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates fewer times this year than expected.
- The Institute for Supply Management reported that its Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in December and the Prices Paid component rose to the highest since September 2023.
- Separately, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed that the number of job openings on the last business day of November stood at 8.09 million, up from the 7.83 million reported in October.
- The data was consistent with a strong pace of economic activity, which, along with US President-elect Donald Trump's policies, could reignite inflationary pressures and cast doubt on further rate cuts by the Fed.
- Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data – for short-term opportunities.
- The focus, however, will remain glued to the FOMC meeting Minutes, due later during the US session, which should influence the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
USD/JPY conoslidates near multi-month top, bullish potential intact
From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 158.00 round figure, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, favor bulls for additional gains. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the 159.00 mark, en route to the 159.45 intermediate hurdle and the 160.00 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 157.60 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 157.35-157.30 zone and the 157.00 mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide to the 156.25 intermediate support en route to the 156.00 mark. Some follow-through selling might negate the positive bias and pave the way for a deeper corrective decline.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jan 08, 2025 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 after an early dip
Wall Street shrugged off fears ahead of the close and trimmed Trump-inspired losses, helping AUD in its way up. Australia will release in the Asian session November Retail Sales and Exports and Import figures for the same month.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0320 after another moved American session
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0320 after falling to 1.0275. Employment data, a cautious Federal Reserve, and President-elect Donald Trump tariffs shook financial boards and kept investors in cautious mode.
XAU/USD holds on to gains around $2,660
Gold price retains risk-inspired gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at its highest level since late April near 4.7%, limiting XAU/USD directional strength. US markets will remain closed on Thursday.
Crypto Today: BTC drops 3% despite $52M ETF inflows as Chainlink launches Ripple’s RLUSD
Mega-cap assets like XRP and exchange tokens BNB and BGB showcased resilience, defying broader market weakness spurred by an ongoing liquidation event that wiped over $150 billion from global crypto market capitalization in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.