Japanese Yen moves little after BoJ decision, focus shifts to Ueda's post-meeting presser

- The Japanese Yen remains confined in a range after the BoJ decided to leave policy settings unchanged.
- The uncertainty over further BoJ rate hikes keeps the JPY bulls on the defensive amid renewed USD buying.
- The market attention now turns to the release of the US PCE Price Index later during the US session.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its consolidative price move against its American counterpart after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision and remains close to a three-month low touched earlier this week. Expectations that Japan's political landscape could force expansionary fiscal policy, and make it difficult for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to hike interest rates further, continue to act as a headwind for the JPY. That said, fears of possible government intervention and the cautious market mood offer some support to the safe-haven JPY.
Investors now look forward to the post-meeting presser where comments by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda should influence the JPY. In the meantime, a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields might continue to act as a headwind for the lower-yielding JPY. This, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) dip-buying, should offer support to the USD/JPY pair ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines after BoJ's decision to maintain status quo
- The Bank of Japan decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged amid a rare political turmoil after Sunday’s snap election in Japan that snatched the Liberal Democratic Party’s majority for the first time in 15 years.
- Government data showed this Thursday that Japan's Industrial Production bounced after declining by 3.3% in August and rose 1.4% in September. The report also revealed that companies expect production to increase by 8.3% in October.
- A separate government report showed that Retail Sales increased by 0.5% from a year earlier in September, marking a sharp deceleration from the 3.1% rise in the previous month and pointing to a loss of momentum in consumption.
- The US Dollar attracts some dip-buying and reverses a part of the previous day's modest decline led by mixed economic data, which, in turn, keeps the USD/JPY pair close to its highest level since July 31 touched earlier this week.
- The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Wednesday that private sector employers added 233K new jobs in October, better than the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 159K and surpassing optimistic estimates.
- The growth in employment is expected to boost consumer spending and contribute to overall growth, validating the view that the economy remains on strong footing and that the Federal Reserve will proceed with smaller rate cuts.
- Separately, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' initial estimate suggested that the world's largest economy expanded by a 2.8% annualized pace during the third quarter, slower than the 3% growth recorded in the previous quarter.
- The markets are pricing in the possibility that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in November, which, along with deficit-spending concerns after the US election, remains supportive of elevated US bond yields.
- Later during the early North American session, the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index could provide fresh cues about the Fed's interest rate outlook and influence the USD price dynamics.
Technical Outlook: USD/JPY consolidates amid slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart, bullish potential seems intact
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-September downfall warrant some caution for bulls. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone. This further makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for additional gains.
In the meantime, weakness below the 153.00 mark might continue to find some support near the 152.75-152.65 region ahead of the 152.40 area or the weekly low. Some follow-through selling could drag the USD/JPY pair to the 152.00 mark en route to the 151.45 support and the 151.00 mark. The downward trajectory could extend further towards challenging the 150.65 confluence resistance breakpoint, which should now act as a key pivotal point and a strong base for spot prices.
On the flip side, the 153.85-153.90 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong barrier. A sustained strength beyond, leading to a breakout through the 154.00 round-figure mark, has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair towards the 154.35-154.40 supply zone en route to the 155.00 psychological mark. Spot prices could extend the momentum and eventually climb to test the late-July swing high, around the 155.20 region.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
