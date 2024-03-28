Japanese Yen remains on the defensive, bears turn cautious amid intervention fears

- The Japanese Yen meets with a fresh supply in the wake of the BoJ’s dovish outlook.
- Fed Governor Waller’s hawkish comments underpin the USD, supporting USD/JPY.
- Thursday’s US macro data is eyed for some impetus ahead of the PCE data on Friday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains depressed against its American counterpart heading into the European session on Thursday and languishes near the lowest level since 1990 touched the previous day, though the downside seems cushioned. Japanese authorities continued their jawboning to support the domestic currency, which, along with a generally softer risk tone, helps limit losses for the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from the vicinity of the monthly peak keeps a lid on the USD/JPY pair.
Any meaningful appreciating move for the JPY, however, seems elusive in the wake of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) cautious approach and uncertain outlook for future rate hikes. Furthermore, the overnight hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller could lend support to the Greenback and the USD/JPY pair. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday, which should provide cues about the Fed's rate-cut path.
In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the final Q4 GDP print, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales and the revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – might provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and supports prospects for further intraday gains.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen remains vulneable in amid the BoJ's dovish outlook
- Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday that he won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly FX moves and provided a modest lift to the Japanese Yen.
- Japan's top monetary officials met to discuss the rapidly weakening currency and suggested that they were ready to intervene to stop disorderly and speculative moves in the currency.
- S&P affirms Japan's 'A+/A-1' rating and expects the impact from the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) change in monetary policy to be limited, albeit does little to impress the JPY bulls.
- Meanwhile, the BoJ last week struck a dovish tone and indicated that accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for an extended period, which is seen undermining the JPY.
- The view was echoed by BoJ Board Member Tamura Naoki, adding that the bank will guide monetary policy appropriately in accordance with the economic, price, and financial developments.
- The overnight hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller cooled rate cut hopes, lifting the US Dollar closer to the monthly top and lending support to the USD/JPY pair.
- Waller said that hotter-than-expected inflation readings in recent months and the current resilience in the US economy give the Fed substantial headroom to keep rates higher for longer.
- Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday.
- The crucial inflation data will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's rate cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the currency pair.
- In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the final Q4 GDP print, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales – might produce short-term opportunities.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY consolidates in a familiar trading band before the next leg up
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 152.00 mark. The said handle should act as a key pivotal point, which, if cleared decisively, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair may prolong its well-established uptrend witnessed since January 2023 and climb further towards the 153.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the 151.00 mark, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 150.25 support zone. This is closely followed by the 150.00 psychological mark, which, if broken decisively, could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective decline further towards the 149.35-149.30 region en route to the 149.00 round figure.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold price finishes Thursday’s session set to reach new all-time highs
Gold price rallied during the North American session on Thursday and hit a new all-time high of $2,225 in the mid-North American session. Precious metal prices are trending higher even though US Treasury yields are advancing, underpinning the Greenback.
Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Bitcoin price continues to move further away from the $69,000 threshold, gaining ground as BTC bulls hope for a retest of the $73,777 peak. This is because of the general assumption that clearing this blockade would set the tone for a reach higher, marking a new all-time high.
Bears have been standing before a steamroller so far this year
Despite a pushback on rate cuts from Christopher Waller, and what was supposed to be cautious trading sentiment ahead of critical US inflation data released later on Friday, the S&P 500 rose on Thursday, marking its best first-quarter performance in five years.