Japanese PM Abe: Want extra budget to assist economic recovery

Fresh comments are crossing the wires from the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, as he expresses the need for an extra budget to assist the economic recovery.

Last week, Japan’s PM Abe was going to instruct ministers to compile stimulus package - NHK. Meanwhile, the Japanese Finance Minister said that Japan is not considering need to compile economic stimulus measures now.

Aso further said that “it's natural for monetary and fiscal policies to work as one”.

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair holds the upside around 109.15 amid tepid risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar recovery.