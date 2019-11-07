Japan PM Abe to instruct ministers to compile stimulus package - NHK

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday that the Japanese PM Abe is likely to instruct his cabinet ministers later today to compile a package of measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with huge natural disasters.

NHK also cited that Abe will also order the ministers to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March to fund the package.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades flat around 109.30 despite a solid start seen on the Japanese equities’ space. The Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index, jumped to fresh yearly highs at the open, tracking the likely trade deal-backed optimism on Wall Street overnight.