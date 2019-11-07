Japan’s Aso: It's natural for monetary and fiscal policies to work as one

Following the comments from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso came out on the wires, via Reuters, noting that “it's natural for monetary and fiscal policies to work as one”.

Last hour, Kuroda said that the Japanese central bank will continue with massive monetary easing to achieve 2%.

The USD/JPY pair keeps its recovery mode intact around 108.75 heading into the early European trading.