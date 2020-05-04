Japanese Panel recommends state of emergency extension to May 31

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, citing that Japan’s Panel has recommended extending the state of emergency to May 31.

At a press conference later in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Abe is expected to confirm the extension announcement.

Earlier today, NHK reported that PM Abe is seen extending the country’s state of emergency on Monday until the end of May.

USD/JPY weighed down by risk-off

USD/JPY trades at 106.72, having hit a daily low at 106.67 on a risk-aversion wave after tensions spiced up between the US and China on the trade front.