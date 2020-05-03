Pompeo's anti-China bluff strategy reveals all-or-nothing mentality to fool US voters – GT

The Global Times wrote an editorial in response to Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, interview and accusations on ABC News reported on here: What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions.

"Once again, the US diplomat and former CIA director have stunned the world with groundless accusations," the article wrote.

Lead paragraphs

Since Pompeo said his claims are supported by "enormous evidence," then he should present this so-called evidence to the world, and especially to the American public who he continually tries to fool. The truth is that Pompeo does not have any evidence, and during Sunday's interview, he was bluffing. The Trump administration continues to engage in unprecedented propaganda warfare while trying to impede global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The most urgent tasks for international communities are to prevent the virus from spreading and to save lives while restarting the world economy. Ironically, Washington has put forth the weakest efforts in accomplishing the aforementioned tasks. As the US presidential election campaigns are underway, the Trump administration has implemented a strategy designed to divert attention from the incompetence it has displayed in fighting the pandemic. It is clear that their goal is to blame China for the pandemic by pinpointing the country as the source of COVID-19.

Key notes

The origin of the virus is of serious scientific concern. So far, not one world-renowned scientist has accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology of leaking the virus.

what was originally a scientific question, has been transformed into a vicious attack fueled by politics, intelligence, and diplomacy. Such filthy behavior defies the essence of science to mislead the general public.

If Washington has solid evidence, then it should let research institutes and scientists examine and verify it.

Spreading such rumors is a byproduct of the US and other Western countries that promote an ideological bias against China, so their leaders can manipulate public opinion.

The US is using its political influence to achieve this goal.

Pompeo's recent actions were a direct assault on the Communist Party of China and China's political system.

He has also helped fuel anti-China hostility throughout the Western world.

Pompeo is doing whatever he can to secure a victory for Trump and the Republicans in November.

Recently undisclosed documents revealed the US ignored warnings from other countries and organizations during the onset of the outbreak;

The revelations have inspired the US government to launch an assault aimed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, claiming that the facility leaked the virus, so it can evade being charged with pandemic malfeasance.

Pompeo has asked China to grant the US access to the Wuhan laboratory. The move is meant to create further disputes, which would take more time to resolve and heighten US public dissatisfaction against China.

For Pompeo, and others like him, facts and morals have no value. The ultimate goal now is to win the election.

Pompeo is indulging in a solo performance that has failed to adhere to the professional standards expected of a chief diplomat.

His claims are not supported by scientists or reliable intelligence.

