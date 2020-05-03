Pompeo's anti-China bluff strategy reveals all-or-nothing mentality to fool US voters – GT

The Global Times wrote an editorial in response to Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, interview and accusations on ABC News reported on here: What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions.
"Once again, the US diplomat and former CIA director have stunned the world with groundless accusations," the article wrote.
Lead paragraphs
Since Pompeo said his claims are supported by "enormous evidence," then he should present this so-called evidence to the world, and especially to the American public who he continually tries to fool. The truth is that Pompeo does not have any evidence, and during Sunday's interview, he was bluffing.
The Trump administration continues to engage in unprecedented propaganda warfare while trying to impede global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The most urgent tasks for international communities are to prevent the virus from spreading and to save lives while restarting the world economy.
Ironically, Washington has put forth the weakest efforts in accomplishing the aforementioned tasks. As the US presidential election campaigns are underway, the Trump administration has implemented a strategy designed to divert attention from the incompetence it has displayed in fighting the pandemic. It is clear that their goal is to blame China for the pandemic by pinpointing the country as the source of COVID-19.
Key notes
- The origin of the virus is of serious scientific concern. So far, not one world-renowned scientist has accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology of leaking the virus.
- what was originally a scientific question, has been transformed into a vicious attack fueled by politics, intelligence, and diplomacy. Such filthy behavior defies the essence of science to mislead the general public.
- If Washington has solid evidence, then it should let research institutes and scientists examine and verify it.
- Spreading such rumors is a byproduct of the US and other Western countries that promote an ideological bias against China, so their leaders can manipulate public opinion.
- The US is using its political influence to achieve this goal.
- Pompeo's recent actions were a direct assault on the Communist Party of China and China's political system.
- He has also helped fuel anti-China hostility throughout the Western world.
- Pompeo is doing whatever he can to secure a victory for Trump and the Republicans in November.
- Recently undisclosed documents revealed the US ignored warnings from other countries and organizations during the onset of the outbreak;
- The revelations have inspired the US government to launch an assault aimed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, claiming that the facility leaked the virus, so it can evade being charged with pandemic malfeasance.
- Pompeo has asked China to grant the US access to the Wuhan laboratory. The move is meant to create further disputes, which would take more time to resolve and heighten US public dissatisfaction against China.
- For Pompeo, and others like him, facts and morals have no value. The ultimate goal now is to win the election.
- Pompeo is indulging in a solo performance that has failed to adhere to the professional standards expected of a chief diplomat.
- His claims are not supported by scientists or reliable intelligence.
Market implications
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops below 107.00 as US-China tussle heavy the risks
USD/JPY extends Friday’s losses amid risk-off sentiment. Japanese banks are off due to the Greenery Day, qualitative catalysts will be the key in Asia. Good news on virus drug fails to tame the trade-war fears.
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.6400 as trade war fears spread faster
AUD/USD drops further towards 0.6400. The pair stays on the back foot around the one-week low. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the US-China trade war fears have been the latest catalyst weighing on the market’s risk-tone sentiment.
What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions
Geopolitical risks should be at the forefront of the markets. An underbelly of risk-off cold be on the cards for the open. As China moves into a post dystopian post-lockdown world, scientists are working to find a vaccine for the virus.
Gold: Depressed below $1,700
Gold prices fail to extend the late-Friday recoveries. The yellow metal not only fails to cross 100-HMA and 200-HMA but also stays below a seven-day-old falling trend line. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement acts as nearby support.
WTI breaks short-term rising channel, slips further below $19
NYMEX WTI Futures for June fails drops over 5.0% while defying a short-term bullish technical pattern. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars. Buyers look for fresh entries beyond Friday’s trend line resistance.