Live from Salford in Greater Manchester, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head in their first TV debate. The UK leaders will set out how they would break the political deadlock and heal a divided nation. The debate is being moderated by Julie Etchingham.

Live rolling quotes from Labour leader Corbyn and Tory party leader Johnson:

Corbyn:

Corbyn claims Johnson's UK-US trade deal would take seven years to negotiate.

Corbyn says he would negotiate a new deal, and have a referendum, with a credible leave option.

He says it is “nonsense” to suggest that Johnson would sort out Brexit by January.

He says it would take Johnson seven years to negotiate a trade deal with the US. And the US trade deal would be incompatible with a trade deal with the EU.

In answr to Johnson asking if Corbyn wants to do a deal, and he asks if he will campaign for his own deal, Corbyn says the following:*

Corbyn says he wants to bring people together;

Corbyn repeats the point about a trade deal with the US taking seven years;

And he claims Corbyn has already indicated this deal would put the NHS at risk;

Etchingham says Corbyn ducked the question about whether he would campaign for remain or leave.

Question from the Audience: Is the union worth sacrificing for Brexit? Corbyn says he hopes the union does not break up. But Johnson’s deal gives Northern Ireland a different status. There are issues there, he says. This deal is damaging to this country.

Johnson told the DUP conference he would not allow a border down the Irish Sea – But his deal does involve this.

Rules out a coalition between labour party ‘and anyone else’ - no deals have been done with SNP.

Additional comments and analysis (fact-checking):

Claim: Courtesy of the guardian, "Jeremy Corbyn claimed that it will take “at least seven years” to negotiate a trade deal between the UK and the US...

Reality: The EU took seven years to negotiate and ratify its deal with Canada, not the US. On average it takes 48 months to do a trade deal. It is highly unlikely that a US deal will be struck until the UK strikes a new deal with the EU. The UK only has 11 months to negotiate a deal with the EU, starting 1 February. The current deadline for a trade deal with the EU is 31 December but many expect the transition period during which negotiations will take place to be extended by one or two years.

Johnson:

Entire conservative party supports Brexit deal.

UK will leave EU on 31st Jan 2020.

Conservative party can get brexit deal passed ‘in next few weeks’.

Johnson says he wants a mandate to govern. But Corbyn wants to strike a new deal, he says.

He asks if Corbyn wants to do a deal, and he asks if he will campaign for his own deal (see what Corbyn said above).*

NHS will never be for sale.

Johnson says the union is the most important thing.

Johnson says preserving the union is more important than Brexit.

Question form the audience: Will you stick to your pledge to get the trade deal done by the end of next year? Answer: “Absolutely." (Johnson blags about getting a deal when people said he couldn't).

Most of Corbyn’s shadow cabinet have spoken against Corbyn’s deal.

FX implications:

With respect to the pound, considering the lack of liquidity, there could be some movement depending n what is said and how much of the debate is related to Brexit. However, as analysts at TD Securities explained, "Leaders' debates are rarely decisive events, but in such an unpredictable general election, we'll be watching extra closely for any potential turning points." GBP/USD had ben as high as 1.2970 on the day but has given back some ground to the lowest point in the lead into the event down to 1.2910, likely on profit-taking – GBP/JPY is down to test the 200-hour moving average, (Yen is a safe haven and GBP/JPY can be a big mover).