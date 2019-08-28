Italy’s PD Senate Chief: PD and 5 Star lawmakers meeting to be held at 0630 GMT as scheduled

Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD) Senate Chief Andrea Marcucci said on Wednesday, the meeting between PD and 5 Star lawmakers will be held at 0630 GMT as scheduled.

Marcucci added that she isn’t aware of hurdles to Di Maio of 5-Star will continue to serve as Deputy PM.

EUR/USD continues to trade unmotivated below 1.1100, with the risks leaning to the downside amid looming Italian political uncertainties.