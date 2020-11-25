Irish PM Martin: 'Good result' in UK trade talks possible

Ireland's new Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said Wednesday, he remains optimistic about achieving a ‘good result’ in trade talks between the UK and the European Union (EU), per Reuters.

When asked if time was running out for an agreement, PM Martin said, “Sometimes you can get a good result in extra time.”

Martin said he thought there was a landing zone in the negotiations over the level playing-field rules, which would lead to an agreement on a dispute resolution mechanism.

His comments come after the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc is prepared for a no-deal Brexit scenario, with very little time on hand.