Ireland's Coveney: Brexit talks can move beyond summit and into next week

Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney was out with some Brexit-related comments in the last hour and said that a Brexit deal is difficult but still possible at the summit.

Brexit negotiating teams made progress but slow.

Need watertight legal text on Brexit.

Today is a key day to finalize the Brexit text.

It would be much cleaner if a deal is struck this week.

Brexit talks can move beyond the summit and into next week.

There is no plan for an emergency Brexit summit next week.