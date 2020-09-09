Ireland’s Coveney: Brexit is for real this time

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expresses his take on the ongoing concerns surrounding the Brexit deal, noting that Brexit is for real this time.

Additional quotes

“There is no more extra time for Brexit transition.”

“Will spend time in London in the weeks ahead.”

Separately, the UK Times reported that the government lawyers warned ministers that changes to the Brexit deal could be a breach of the ministerial code.

In the last hour, Irish Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar noted, “I don't think there can be a free-trade agreement if the UK govt not honoring withdrawal agreement.”

GBP/USD holds the lower ground

The rebound in GBP/USD lost legs once again 1.2960, as the spot now trades near six-week lows of 1.2920. The major loses 0.40% on a daily basis.