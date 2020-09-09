Ireland’s Varadkar: No free-trade deal if UK doesn’t honoring withdrawal agreement

Irish Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, “I don't think there can be a free-trade agreement if the UK govt not honoring withdrawal agreement.”

Statement by British Minister Lewis yesterday were 'really extraordinary'.

Believes the British approach has backfired.

Countries around the world 'scratching their heads' wondering whether they should ever enter into treaties with the UK.

The benign interpretation of the UK behavior is that it is brinkmanship.

Thinks the UK wants a deal.

Thinks problems in Brexit talks not insurmountable.

Current issues would not arise if there was a tariff-free trade agreement; 'that could be what they are playing at'.