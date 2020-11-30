Ireland’s Coveney: Brexit deal can be done this week

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Monday, he believes that a Brexit deal can be reached this week.

Additional comments

“There needs to be give and take on both sides.”

“This is the key week, we are running out of time.”

“Has faith that Barnier can negotiate a balanced deal.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD is paring back gains to trade at 1.3335, still up 0.17% on the day. The spot remains wary amid looming Brexit uncertainty and broad-based US dollar weakness.