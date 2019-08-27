Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: No change of the status quo until US lifts sanctions

Responding to the US President Trump’s comments, the Iranian President Rouhani said that If the US does not lift sanctions, there will be no change of the status quo.

Tehran never wanted nuclear weapons; Rouhani noted.

He added: “We will continue to scale back our nuclear commitments if the US sanctions are not lifted.”

Markets appear to pay no heed to the latest US and Iran headlines, as both crude benchmarks keep the range trade intact, with WTI hovering near $ 54.