US Pres. Trump: Ready to meet Iran's president to solve nuclear impasse - Reuters

Speaking at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz on Monday, the US President Trump ruled out lifting economic sanctions to compensate for losses suffered by Iran.

However, Trump left doors open for a meeting with the Iranian President Rouhani in the coming week to resolve differences over the nuclear programme.

“I have a good feeling. I think he (Rouhani) is going to want to meet and get their situation straightened out. They are hurting badly,” Trump said.

The comments only added to the positive sentiment around the US indices on Monday amid easing US-China trade tensions.